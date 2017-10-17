Quantcast

Reporter calls Trump a liar to his face: Claiming US is ‘highest taxed country’ is ‘objectively false’

David Edwards

17 Oct 2017 at 13:30 ET                   
Mike Sacks speaks to Donald Trump (screen grab)

Scripps news political correspondent Mike Sacks this week called out President’s Trump’s false claim that the U.S. the “highest taxed” country in the world.

At a White House event on Monday, the president called the United States the “highest taxed country in the world.” It’s a common Trump claim that has been repeatedly debunked.

Sacks caught up with the president at the White House later on Monday. He posted video of the conversation on Twitter.

Sacks explained to Trump that his claim was “seen as objectively false.”

“With the credibility you need to pass tax reform, why did you say it?” Sacks asked.

“Some people will say it differently,” Trump insisted, forgiving himself. “They’ll say we’re the highest developed nation taxed in the world.”

“Then why are you saying it that way?” Sacks pressed.

“Because a lot of people know exactly what I’m talking about,” Trump opined. “But in many cases, they think I’m right when I say the highest. As far as I’m concerned, I think we’re really essentially the highest. But if you would like to add the developed nation, you can say that too.”

“But a lot of people think the way that I’m saying it is exactly correct,” the president added before walking away.

For what it’s worth, the U.S. is is ranked in the middle for both revenue collected per person and individual tax income rates among developed countries.

