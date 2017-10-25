REVEALED: Trump-backing data analytics boss asked Julian Assange to help find Hillary’s missing emails

Alexander Nix (YouTube)

Alexander Nix, the CEO of Cambridge Analytica, directly reached out to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to ask for his assistance in obtaining and publishing Hillary Clinton’s missing emails from her tenure as Secretary of State.

The Daily Beast reports that Nix, whose company was instrumental in helping Trump’s election victory last November, sent out an email to Assange to offer the WikiLeaks founder his company’s help in tracking down the missing Clinton emails.

Assange responded to say that, while he appreciated the offer, he preferred to work on his own.

“If the claims Nix made in that email are true, this would be the closest known connection between Trump’s campaign and Assange,” the Daily Beast writes.

Cambridge Analytica, which performed data mining and digital voter targeting operations for Trump’s 2016 campaign, is being investigated for possibly sharing its voter data profiles with Russian intelligence services in the run up to the 2016 election. The firm has collected data on millions of Americans based on their Facebook likes and uses this data to deliver targeted messages to voters aimed at appealing to their deepest hopes and fears.

Cambridge Analytica is heavily funded by the billionaire Mercer family, who are top financial backers of both Trump and Breitbart News.