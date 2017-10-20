San Juan mayor torches Trump’s boast of ‘A+’ Puerto Rico response: ‘He lives in an alternative reality’

San Juan Mayor Carmen-Yulin-Cruz (Screen cap).

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Friday torched President Donald Trump’s boast that his administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico deserved a “ten” and an “A+” grade during an appearance on CNN.

“If it is a ‘ten’ out of a scale of 100, of course,” she said when asked to assess the president’s claims. “It is still a failing grade.”

The mayor then went through the litany of challenges that Puerto Rico still faces in the wake of Hurricane Maria, such as hospitals that don’t have sufficient generators needed to maintain power.

“I think the president lives in an alternative reality world where only he believes the things that he’s saying,” she said. “People are still without electricity. We knew it was going to take a long time for that to happen, but the basic services are not there yet, and there doesn’t seem to be any sight of how it’s supposed to go.”

Watch the video below.