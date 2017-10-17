Quantcast

Senate confirms Callista Gingrich as US Ambassador to the Vatican

Reuters

17 Oct 2017 at 05:03 ET                   
Callista Gingrich -- Fox News screengrab

The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s nomination of Callista Gingrich to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican.

Gingrich, 51, an author, documentary filmmaker and former congressional aide, is the wife of former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, a vocal Trump ally.

Her nomination was approved on a 70-23 vote.

Gingrich’s nomination to the post at the Holy See in May caused some controversy because of her marriage to Gingrich, with whom she became involved when he was still married to his second wife. Gingrich is Roman Catholic.

Gingrich may need to smooth over relations with Pope Francis, who has criticized the Trump administration’s positions on the environment and immigration.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish; Editing by Dan Grebler, David Alexander and Eric Walsh)

