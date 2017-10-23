Ted Cruz wants Trump to release the JFK files to prove his dad wasn’t part of the conspiracy

Ted Cruz appears on ABC (screen grab)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he wants President Donald Trump to release the files related to President John F. Kennedy assassination.

In an interview with TMZ, Cruz said he wants the president to release the files to prove his father had no relation to the assassination plot, as Trump has suggested.

When asked if he believed Trump would release the JFK files as he’s suggested, Cruz responded that he “certainly hope[s] so.”

“They should be public,” Cruz said.

On the campaign trail, Trump revived rumors claiming that Cruz’s father Rafael was friends with Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who killed JFK in Texas.

The Texas senator has also been the subject of semi-humorous allegations that he was the Zodiac killer — allegations he poked fun at last week.