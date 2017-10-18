The Internet lampoons the Bernie-Ted Cruz tax debate: ‘Possible Zodiac killer lies out of his a** for an hour’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX, left) and a sketch image of the infamous Zodiac killer (right).

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted the letter (written in code) from the Zodiac killer he’s been jokingly compared to.

That night, as he debated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the GOP’s tax reform plan, Twitter users couldn’t help but discuss the Texas senator’s newsworthy tweet.

“Oh boy,” one user wrote. “Grandpa Sanders and Zodiac killer Cruz are debating taxes on CNN.”

“Ted Zodiac Killer Cruz legit bursts into laughter when Bernie said thousands of people will die from #Medicare cuts,” wrote another.

Check out some of the best responses to the reinvigorated conspiracy theory below.

Only Zodiac Killer Things — Ana Luisa (@ana__lfm) October 19, 2017

This is the origin story of the zodiac killer — Emily 🎃 (@FormalScrunchie) October 19, 2017

Paid for shill, and possible zodiac killer @tedcruz lies out of his ass for an hour, Bernie is there too#CNNDebateNight — Jim Rivera (@cjimtweet) October 19, 2017

I would watch the Zodiac Killer debate a fire alarm but there's an episode of SVU I've only seen 34 times on TV right now. #CNNDebateNight — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 19, 2017

*insert Zodiac Killer symbols here* <—that pathetic — Brina 🌹 (@Brina_Lea) October 19, 2017

This is still Ted Cruz's all time greatest debate moment pic.twitter.com/GYp9QLOhFd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 19, 2017

zodiac killer and yuri bezmenov debate the slippery slope to cultural marxism ca. 1971 pic.twitter.com/86ehY8ue1E — FreddyWap (@FreddyWapTho) October 19, 2017

I seriously need to take a shower in bleach after this. Ted Cruz makes my skin crawl. #CNNDebateNight #ZodiacKiller pic.twitter.com/2sPtrChqdM — Jules (@MissJules5x) October 19, 2017

Ask him about being the #zodiackiller. — DowntroddenInDC (@DowntroddenInDC) October 19, 2017

Others still noted the improbable hilarity of Cruz jokingly “outing” himself as the Zodiac.

We can't let Ted Cruz laughing at being the Zodiac Killer stop us from laughing at Ted Cruz being the Zodiac Killer. — Frankenheltzel (@zachheltzel) October 19, 2017

TED CRUZ ADMITS TO BEING THE ZODIAC KILLER WHAT A DAY TO BE ALIVE — Trevor Darnell (@trevordarnell) October 19, 2017

He’s admitting to being the zodiac killer? — 🎃💀HalloQueen💀🎃 (@carissaa_wolfe) October 19, 2017

Every time I search the zodiac killer, half of the results are ted cruz and I can’t decide if it’s funny or annoying — Allison Maskulinski (@allisonmask21) October 19, 2017

@tedcruz was uncomfortable that @AHSFX suggested the zodiac killer was a group of women so he had to tweet out the cipher for attention🤷🏻‍♀️ — emily grace smith (@EGGSoverreasy) October 19, 2017