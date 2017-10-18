‘This man has a brain disorder’: Rep. Wilson calls Trump ’a sick man’ after he accuses her of lying

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) hit back at President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the president accused her of “totally fabricating” her account of his call with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of slain U.S. Army Sgt. David Johnson.

During an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Wilson again knocked Trump for allegedly telling Johnson that her late husband “knew what he was signing up for” when he joined the Army, and she said it spoke to the president’s overall lack of empathy for other human beings.

“He doesn’t even know how to sympathize with people,” Wilson said. “We’re grieving — this is a grieving community trying to do the very best we can holding up our family, who has paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is disgraceful for him to even tweet about this.”

She then said that the incident once again raises questions about Trump’s mental and moral fitness for the office of the presidency.

“This gentleman has a brain disorder,” she said. “And he needs to be checked out.”

Earlier in the interview, Wilson called Trump a “sick man” after she was told Trump accused her of fabricating his conversation with Johnson. Wilson insisted that she had proof of what Trump said, and noted that there were multiple people in the car with her who heard what Trump had said.

