Trump breaks Twitter silence on Papadopoulos guilty plea: ‘Focus on our Massive Tax Cuts’

In a Tuesday morning Twitter meltdown, President Donald Trump desperately tried to defend his former campaign chair Paul Manafort and pivot to his struggling legislative agenda.

“The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts [sic] lawyer said, there was ‘no collusion’ and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!” he tweeted.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo quickly poked holes in the White house talking points that foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos was nothing more than “some kid” or “coffee boy” in the campaign.

He then quickly moved on to begging his audience to focus on tax reform. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to FBI agents about his efforts to connect the Trump campaign with Russia to obtain stolen emails that may have harmed Hillary Clinton.

See the tweets below:

