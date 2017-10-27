Trump can’t even greet a group of journalists’ kids without taking a nasty swipe at their parents

President Donald Trump insulting the parents of children dressed in Halloween costumes, during an Oval Office photo-op (screengrab).

President Donald Trump insulted the parents of children dressed in Halloween costumes during an Oval Office event.

“I can not believe the media produced such beautiful children,” Trump said of the photo-op when young kids of White House journalists visit in costume.

The comments came the same week Trump claimed he is not uncivil because he went to an Ivy League school.

“Do you know they are?” Trump asked as he pointed to the reporters against the sounds of motor-driven cameras clicking away.

“They’re the friendly media, that’s the press,” Trump told the children, one of whom started to cry.

“Are you going to grow up to be like your parents?” Trump asked one young girl. “Hmmmmm? Don’t answer, that can only get me in trouble, that question.”

“Nah, you have wonderful parents, right?” Trump reassured.

As President Trump began to hand out souvenirs, he again returned to his fixation on the media.

“So how does the press treat you,” Trump asked. “I bet you get treated better by the press than anyone in the world.”

“Well, congratulations folks, you did a good job,” Trump said to the press corps in front of their kids.

Watch NBC News video of the photo-op: