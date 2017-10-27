Trump fan club to throw party at Mar-a-Lago to help make up for charity events fleeing

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (Twitter)

President Donald Trump’s private resort Mar-a-Lago has seen its revenues from charity events crash, as many charities announced they would not hold events at the club in the wake of the president’s response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now a Trump fan club has decided to help the president’s resort out of this hole by throwing a party early next year to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the Trumpettes, which started out as a group of wealthy female Trump fans who organized to help him get elected, will hold a major bash at Mar-a-Lago this coming January 18 in an effort to turn the tide and help the resort recoup some of the money it’s lost from fleeing charities.

Toni Holt Kramer, the founder of the Trumpettes, tells the Palm Beach Post that she’s saddened to see the club fall on comparatively hard times after losing well over a dozen charity events in the wake of Trump’s declaration that some of the white nationalists marching in Charlottesville were “very fine people.”

“I was so heartbroken about people leaving and why they had left,” she says. “It’s very difficult to understand why people would ever mix politics and charity. That is a huge mistake.”