Trump fan who scored $14,000 in FEMA aid after Harvey thinks Puerto Rico can ‘handle’ hurricane relief themselves

Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels to survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico (Screen capture)

A husband and wife in Houston who recently received federal aid after Hurricane Harvey appear to disagree about how the American government should treat victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Mary and Fred Maddox offered vastly differing opinions on how President Donald Trump handled the humanitarian crisis in the American territory.

Mary said Trump “really made [her mad]” with what she sees as his attempts to differentiate between mainland Americans and people who live on the island territory.

That attempt might have worked on her Trump-supporting husband.

“It’s a problem, but they need to handle it. It shouldn’t be up to us, really,” Fred Maddox told the Post. “I don’t think so. They’re sitting back, they’re taking the money, they’re taking a little under the table. He’s trying to wake them up: Do your job. Be responsible.”

As the report notes, the Maddoxes received $14,000 in federal recovery funds after their heavily-Republican neighborhood was hit by Harvey.