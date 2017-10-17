Quantcast

Trump finally calls widow of fallen Army soldier — only to tell her ‘he knew what he signed up for’

Elizabeth Preza

17 Oct 2017 at 21:02 ET                   
U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson and Donald Trump

Donald Trump on Tuesday finally called the families of four U.S. soldiers who were killed during an ambush in Niger earlier this month, only to tell the widow of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, “he knew what he signed up for.”

“Yes, he said it,” Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) told ABC. “It’s so insensitive. He should have not have said that. He shouldn’t have said it.”

Trump called Tuesday afternoon and spoke to Johnson’s widow, who’s pregnant with her third child to the deceased Army soldier. Johnson is also survived by a 2-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. CBS Chicago producer Ginger Maddox posted this photo of Johnson’s widow and young daughter:

According to Wilson, Trump later added, “But when it happens it hurts anyway.”

The report comes amid growing controversy over Trump’s delayed acknowledgment of the deaths of four servicemen, as well as his deflection of any criticism aimed at said delay. The president on Monday inaccurately claimed his predecessors, including former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush “did not call”the families of fallen soldiers and sometimes “didn’t do anything” to acknowledge those killed in the line of duty.

When Johnson’s body was returned to Dover Air Force Base on Saturday, Trump was golfing.

