Trump lashes out at twice-elected Corker in angry tweets: ‘Couldn’t get elected dog catcher’

Sen. Bob Corker and President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump responded to Sen. Bob Corker’s latest round of criticism with another round of insults.

Corker, who is retiring after his second U.S. Senate term ends next year, stood by his criticism of the president’s maturity and launched new criticism of Trump’s foreign policy.

“When you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue in North Korea and the president continues to kneecap his diplomatic representative, the secretary of state, and really move him away from successful diplomatic negotiations with China, which is key to this, you’re taking us on a path to combat,” Corker told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “The president undermines our secretary of state [and] raises tensions in the area by virtue of the tweets that he sends out.”

The president, for his part, responded about an hour later by saying the twice-elected senator and former Chattanooga mayor “couldn’t get elected dog catcher.”

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker replied via Twitter a short time later.