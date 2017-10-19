WATCH: Florida probation officer’s racist rant against ‘f*cking Mexicans’ caught on camera

Tracy Keen, a probation officer in DeSoto County (Screen cap).

A probation officer in Florida this week was caught delivering a racist rant by contractors who were working for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Local news station KGUN 9 reports that Tracy Keen, a probation officer in DeSoto County, Florida, was recently filmed yelling at FEMA contractors who had parked their trucks on a narrow road while they were clearing debris in the area. Keen began yelling at the contractors, they say, because she could not get around their vehicles and wanted them to be moved.

“She proceeded to call us names like f*cking Mexicans,” said the man who filmed the video. “We’re just trying to clean up her street. Its completely demoralizing.”

The Florida Department of Corrections acknowledged that Keen is the woman in the video, and said that it has launched an investigation into her rant.

“The actions of this individual are distasteful and uncalled for,” the department said. “Her behavior is in no way a reflection of the hundreds of probation officers around the state that work diligently to serve and protect Florida’s communities every day. The Department is thoroughly reviewing this incident and will determine the appropriate action.”

