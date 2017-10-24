Watch Jeff Flake erupt in laughter after Jake Tapper asks if Trump ‘broke’ him: ‘I’m still standing’

Elizabeth Preza 24 Oct 2017 at 16:53 ET

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper after delivering a monumental speech on the Senate floor, during which he denounced Donald Trump and announced he would not seek reelection in 2018.

“It’s not enough to be conservative anymore,” Flake told Tapper shortly after delivering that speech. “It seems that you have to be angry about it.”

Asked if he agrees with Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who on Tuesday said he thinks Trump is “debasing” the nation, Flake agreed we shouldn’t “normalize this kind of behavior”

“We keep waiting for a pivot that isn’t happening,” Flake said.

Later, Tapper asked for Flake’s reaction to Sarah Palin and the far-right website Breitbart “saying Trump broke you.”

Flake immediately burst out laughing.

“I’m still standing,” Flake replied.

Watch below:

Part One —

Part Two —