WATCH: Joy Reid destroys conservative reporter’s talking points on bogus Uranium One ‘scandal’

On Sunday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid completely dismantled a Washington Times reporter’s anti-Hillary Clinton talking points regarding the bogus Uranium One “scandal” that right-wing media has trotted out to distract from the Mueller probe.

Jen Kerns from the right-wing Washington Times tried pushing the conspiracy theory, but Reid was having none of it.

“I want to ask you some fact-based questions,” she began, before relentlessly running down every last “alternative fact” Kerns was peddling.

As media critic Jay Rosen said, “Have you ever seen Wolf Blitzer do this? Brian Williams?”

