Joy Reid accuses Trump of colluding with Fox News on bogus Clinton stories because he knew indictments were coming

Saying she doesn’t like to indulge in conspiracy stories, MSNBC host Joy Reid laid out a compelling case that the White House colluded with Fox News and several key Republicans to hype up bogus Hillary Clinton stories this week because they knew indictments were about to be filed.

Earlier in the week one AM Joy regular speculated that “something fairly big” was coming, and host Reid took it a step further on Saturday.

Sharing clips of President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and House Intel head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attacking Clinton this past week, Ried made the point that there was a method to their pattern of deceit.

“Now, usually on this show as a rule we don’t cover fake news stories, we stay out of the realm of conspiracy theories,” Reid began. “But the coordinated effort to resurface the long debunked Uranium One conspiracy seems to deflect from imminent indictments from Robert Mueller’s indictment”

“On Tuesday, Devin Nunes — who in April supposedly recused himself from the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election — announced two new investigations,” she detailed. “One, into why there were no charges against Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail servers. Nunes said his committee wants to look at a deal that Obama’s administration approved in 2010 that allowed Russia’s atomic energy agency to buy a Canadian company, Uranium One, which controlled 20 percent of America’s uranium supply. They wanted to know if the FBI investigated the sale and why Congress was not informed. This seems to be based on a published report on The Hill that asks why the FBI and Justice Department did not publish investigations of misconduct by that Russian state-run atomic agency.”

“Some conservative media outlets have been promoting this story for a while and it’s even made its way on to the Twitter feed of Donald Trump,” she continued. “Fox anchors like Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs picked up the baton. Now if you’re wondering why Congress is suddenly investigating a 7-year-old deal and why we’re once again talking about Hillary Clinton, who by the way is not President, Donald Trump’s performance in a 2016 debate may help provide an explanation. it’s call projection. When you’re in a hole, drag your opponent into it with you.”

In a discussion with her panel, Reid asked, “Does it feel to you like they knew something was coming, so they were ‘like tick tick, alternate boom.'”

Guest Joan Walsh agreed, saying,” Sure. it felt that way and it happened last night. I didn’t want to go back too far on a limb that something was coming, but apparently it did.”

“The good news about this is the White House is sad that Hillary Clinton is not president,” Walsh explained. “If you turn on Fox News, she’s the president. She’s being covered 24/7 and that’s great. This is obvious projection, obvious deflection.”

