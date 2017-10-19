Quantcast

Watch Live: President Barack Obama speaks at Virginia campaign rally as Trump continues assault on his legacy

Sarah K. Burris

19 Oct 2017 at 18:46 ET                   
(Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Barack Obama will take the stage in Richmond, Virginia Thursday evening stumping for gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

The event marks the second Obama has done this week. Appearing in New Jersey Thursday, Obama was met by a crowd chanting “four more years.”

“I will refer you both to the Constitution and to Michelle Obama,” he replied to the crowd.

Obama has made only a handful of public statements since President Donald Trump took office and began to dismantle his legislative legacy.

He is scheduled to take the stage in Richmond at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the speech live below:

