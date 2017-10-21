WATCH: Maine college students drown out anti-LGBTQ preacher by singing Elvis’ ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’

Anti-LGBT pastor (center) surrounded by students -- screenshot from Facebook

An anti-LGBTQ preacher ran into a less-than-receptive audience at the University of Maine when students drowned him out with a stirring version of an Elvis song.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the unidentified street preacher had commenced his bigoted rant on the college campus when he was interrupted by the students who surrounded him and weren’t interested in what he had to say.

Instead, they proceeded to serenade him with an a capella version of the Elvis Presley chestnut, “I Can’t Help Falling in Love You.”

Several students posted video of the response on social media of the nicely harmonized song that memorably begins: “Wise men say only fools rush in, but I can’t help falling in love with you.”

You can watch the video below uploaded to Facebook by Matt McAllister: