WATCH: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace combines clips of Trump’s harshest critics to create brutal video blitz

Former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Sen John McCain on "Meet the Press Daily" (composite image)

Prior to a panel discussion on President Donald Trump’s war with Congress, former Republican campaign consultant, and current MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace had her producers create a super-cut of five Trump critics hammering the president –with each picking up from the previous speaker’s comments.

The video contains the unlikely quintet of GOP Senators Bob Corker (TN), Jeff Flake (AZ) and John McCain (AZ), along with former Presidents George W. Bush (R) and Barack Obama (D).

Beginning with the departing Corker’s highly publicized questioning of the “mentality of the president,” the video then flips to Bush lamenting the “conspiracy theories and outright fabrication” pervading the Trump administration.

Obama is next up, hammering Trump’s “values infecting our communities,””before McCain points out the president’s “half-baked conspiracy nationalism…that would rather find scapegoats than solve problems.”

Flake rounds it off, by pounding his peers who “do nothing in the face of [Trump’s] mercurial behavior,” calling them “profoundly misguided.”

According to Wallace, “These men represent a new type of freedom caucus; one whose members are free to speak their minds about the president.”

You can watch the video below via MSNBC: