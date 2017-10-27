Quantcast

WATCH: Sarah Sanders bizarrely accuses DNC of ‘colluding’ with their presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Eric W. Dolan

27 Oct 2017 at 15:02 ET                   
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screenshot)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday dismissed allegations that members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had colluded with Russian operatives. Instead, she said that the only “collusion” in 2016 was between the Democratic Party and their own candidate, Hillary Clinton.

During a press briefing, Fox News’ John Roberts asked Sanders if the White House thought the Russia investigation was a waste of money.

“I think the president has been pretty clear what his position is,” she replied. “Congress has spent a great deal of time on this — a better part of a year. All of your news organizations have actually probably spent a lot of money on this as well, which we would probably consider a pretty big waste.”

“I think that our position hasn’t changed since day one, and I think we are seeing now that if there was any collusion with Russia, it was between the DNC and the Clintons, and certainly not our campaign,” she said

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
