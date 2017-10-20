Quantcast

White House claims reporters shouldn’t criticize four-star generals — but Trump’s old tweets disagree

Noor Al-Sibai

20 Oct 2017 at 15:22 ET                   

As many have noted, there’s a Trump tweet for everything.

After the White House claimed it is “highly inappropriate” to criticize four-star generals when a reporter asked questions critical of Chief of Staff John Kelly, old tweets sent by Donald Trump criticizing generals he disagreed with have resurfaced.

“General John Allen, who I never met but spoke against me last night, failed badly in his fight against ISIS. His record = BAD#NeverHillary,” Trump tweeted on July 29, 2016, The Hill noted.

He also took aim at another retired four-star general — former Secretary of State Colin Powell — in September of last year.

“I was never a fan of Colin Powell after his weak understanding of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq = disaster,” Trump tweeted on September 4, 2016. “We can do much better!”

