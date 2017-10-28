Why were California’s wine country fires so destructive?
By Jon Keeley, Research Ecologist, US Geological Survey. Burned area in Santa Rosa, California, Oct. 11, 2017. US Department of Defense As of late October more than a dozen wildfires north of San Francisco had killed more than 40 people, burned approximately 160,000 acres and destroyed more than 7,000 structures.
