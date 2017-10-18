Widow of slain paratrooper tells CNN: They told me Trump would call but he never did

CNN's Briana Keilar and Gold Star widow Whitney Hunter (Screen capture)

Whitney Hunter — widow of U.S. Army paratrooper Sgt. Jonathan Hunter, who was killed by a car bomb in August — told CNN on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence met with her family and offered his condolences when Sgt. Johnson’s remains arrived on U.S. soil, but that a promised call from President Donald Trump never came.

“At the dignified transfer in Dover, I was extremely honored to have the vice president there,” Hunter said, remaining poised and polite throughout the interview. “He spent a great deal of time talking to me and it wasn’t an uncomfortable type of thing. He really was a genuine human being and he shared his condolences and talked to me like he knew me forever, so it meant a lot to me to have him there.”

In a meeting with her Army Casualty Officer, Hunter said, she was told to stay close to her phone for the next few days because Pres. Trump would be calling to express his condolences on behalf of the nation.

“I just never received the phone call,” she said, adding that her personal support network has buoyed her up, including a number of contacts from federal and military officials.

“I don’t have anything negative to say directly about our president,” said Hunter, “but I do know the difference between right and wrong and whenever you say you’re going to do something, you’re supposed to do it.”

Watch the video, embedded below: