Winston Chruchill’s grandson thinks Donald Trump is a ‘daft twerp’

David Ferguson

20 Oct 2017 at 12:05 ET                   
Composite image of President Donald Trump and former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s grandson slammed U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter Friday, calling Trump a “daft twerp” for his comments blaming Islamic immigrants for crime in Britain.

According to The Hill, Nicholas Soames — grandson of the World War II-era prime minister and current conservative member of Parliament — was responding to an early morning tweet from Trump that said, “Just out report: “United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.” Not good, we must keep America safe!”

Soames’ reply was curt and to the point, “#Thenfixguncontrolyoudafttwerp.”

The prime minister’s grandson is not the only Briton to lash out of Trump after his anti-Islamic tweet. Many U.K. social media users lambasted Trump, urging him to “butt out” of things he doesn’t understand.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
