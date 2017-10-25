‘You dug the hole!’: Teacher goes on epic rant against Kentucky Republicans

Teacher Christina Frederick-Trosper rails against Republican officials (Screen cap).

A teacher in Kentucky was filmed going on an epic rant against a new plan from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin that would shift teachers from traditional pensions to defined-contribution 401(k) plans.

In a video posted on Facebook that has been shared thousands of times, teacher Christina Frederick-Trosper railed against the proposal as a betrayal of Kentucky’s educators.

In particular, Frederick-Trosper attacked the plan that would enroll current teachers in 401(k) plans after they have reached 27 years of service — which is also when they are supposed to be eligible to receive their full pensions. Frederick-Trosper said this policy would force many teachers into retirement after 27 years.

“If it’s true that you’re going to force me to retire at 27 [years of teaching] and put me into defined contributions, I know what that means for me,” she said.

She went on to point out that her mother lost “tens of thousands” of dollars in her defined contribution 401(k) plan from the 2008 housing crash that “she has still not recovered today.”

“I want to know why I made my contribution, everybody in this room made their contribution,” she said. “You all made a conscious decision not to fund your obligation… You dug the hole!”

At this point, the audience full of teachers burst into applause.

Watch the video below.