60,000 Neo-Nazis adopt Trump’s ‘We Want God’ slogan for annual pro-white march in Poland

David Edwards

12 Nov 2017 at 13:09 ET                   
Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during the annual march to commemorate Poland's National Independence Day in Warsaw on November 11, 2017. Poland's National Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the Restoration of a Polish State in 1918. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI

Tens of thousands of white nationalists and Neo-Nazis marched in Warsaw over the weekend with a slogan that they say was inspired by a speech President Donald Trump made in their country earlier this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the group is calling for fewer Jews and Muslims.

In what was billed as Poland’s largest independence day event, police said that 60,000 marchers took to the streets with chants of the “fatherland” and signs reading: “Europe Will Be White” and “Clean Blood.”

According to the Journal, the group adopted its slogan — “We want God” — from a speech Trump gave in Poland in July.

“In those words, the Polish people recalled the promise of a better future,” Trump said at the time. “They found new courage to face down their oppressors, and they found the words to declare that Poland would be Poland once again.

“As I stand here today before this incredible crowd, this faithful nation, we can still hear those voices that echo through history. Their message is as true today as ever,” the president continued. “The people of Poland, the people of America, and the people of Europe still cry out ‘We want God.'”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
