‘A team for a sh*tty bank heist’: Seth Meyers pours cold water on Trump’s claim he hires ‘the best people’

Seth Meyers checks in on Sam Clovis, President Trump's nominee for chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture

NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers checked in on Tuesday with Sam Clovis, whom President Donald Trump had unsuccessfully nominated to be the chief scientist at the US Department of Agriculture. Clovis withdrew his nomination over his connections to Russia.

“Who is Sam Clovis and why is he still working for this administration?” Meyers wondered.

“Sam Clovis was Trump’s national co-chairman during the presidential campaign,” Meyers reminded. “Of course, you may know him as the security guy in every sci-fi film who sees a spaceship and drops his flashlight.”

“But Clovis is just one example in what seems to be a pattern in the type of people Trump nominates and hires,” Meyers noted. “The only qualification necessary is loyalty to Trump itself.”

Meyers noted this is particularly bad at the USDA, explaining how Trump had brought in a long-haul truck driver, a clerk at AT&T, a gas-company meter reader, a country-club cabana attendant, a Republican National Committee intern, and the owner of a scented-candle company.

“That doesn’t sound doesn’t sound like the leadership of a government agency, it sounds like the cast of Survivor,” Meyers remarked. “Or like you’re assembling a team for a sh*tty bank heist.”