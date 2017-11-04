Actor Robert Pattinson mocks Trump for deleting his tweets about him: ‘I’m part of your life’

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2'

The notorious personal Twitter account of President Donald Trump has received criticism for the content of his messages. The commander in chief could also face problems for deleting old tweets in an attempt to clean up his timeline.

Actor Robert Pattinson was the target of multiple tweets from Trump, who seemed to be obsessed with the actor’s relationship with his Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart. Promoting his new movie, Good Time, Pattinson reflected upon learning some of those tweets had been deleted, as he explained in an interview with Marlow Stern of The Daily Beast.

“It’s weird. I did notice—I think today or yesterday—in one of his Twitter cleanups that he deleted all those tweets! I was like, ‘hey, are you trying to sweep me under the rug, man? What happened?'” the actor said, while “laughing hysterically” according to The Beast.

“I’m a part of your life!” Pattinson continued.

“Why did I get cleaned up?” Pattinson said he wondered. “It’s such a bizarre curiosity.”

Trump’s pre-presidency obsession with the Twilight stars gained renewed attention in January, when Kristen Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting, because I know the president is probably watching,” Stewart admitted.

This was the first Saturday Night Live show of the Trump administration and famously introduced Melissa McCarthy playing Sean Spicer in the cold open.

“Four years ago I was dating this guy named Rob, Robert,” Stewart said. “We broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Stewart then read some of the eleven tweets from Trump focusing on her relationship, including the one where Trump claimed, “everyone is asking me to speak more on Robert and Kristen.”

Stewart tried to give the new commander in chief the benefit of the doubt.

“Now, to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” Stewart said. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”

“That’s crazy!”

Watch Kristen Stewart read Trump tweets and explain what “made Donald Trump go insane”: