Alabama pastors want off Roy Moore endorsement letter as sex abuse allegations pile up

Roy and Kayla Moore (Facebook)

Two pastors have asked for their names to be removed from a letter expressing support for Roy Moore despite multiple accusations that he pursued teenage girls for sex.

The Republican Senate candidate’s wife, Kayla, posted a letter on her Facebook page indicating 50 Alabama pastors continued to back Moore after the long-rumored allegations were revealed, reported AL.com.

Moore denies the accusations made by five women, but numerous locals say they’d heard stories about the former assistant prosecutor and judge pestering teenage girls — and he was reportedly banned from the Gadsden Mall for the same behavior.

Kayla Moore posted a letter on social media claiming dozens of religious leaders believed her husband was the victim of an “all-out war” by the “Washington establishment” as he faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 election.

However, two of the pastors told AL.com they had not been contacted about the letter and asked for their names to be removed.

“I was not asked about this story or allegations,” said Tijuanna Adetunji, of the Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery.

The letter appears to be a different version of another posted on Moore’s campaign website.

“The list that has recently circulated was evidently copied and pasted from the August endorsements without checking to see if I still endorsed Moore,” said Pastor Thad Endicott, of Heritage Baptist Church.

Endicott asked for his name to be removed from the letter of endorsement.

At least one of the pastors listed as a Moore supporter no longer serves the church named in the letter.

Moore’s campaign did not respond to questions about the letter.