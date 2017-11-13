Ana Navarro: Steve Bannon wants to humiliate McConnell ‘even if it means supporting a sexual predator’

Ana Navarro talks about Donald Trump and the climate of fear he's created on CNN (Screen cap).

Republican strategist Ana Navarro hammered Breitbart News’ Steve Bannon on Monday for his continued defense of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

In noting that Bannon doesn’t seem at all troubled by the accusations that Moore molested multiple teenage girls when he was in his 30s, Navarro said that the Breitbart boss simply wants to defeat Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the rest of the Republican establishment — and he’ll sink to just about any low to emerge victorious.

“This is Steve Bannon versus Mitch McConnell,” she said. “He wants to defeat Mitch McConnell. He wants to defeat Washington and he wants the score for him, he wants the victory for him, even if it means supporting a guy who is a sexual predator. Even if it means supporting a guy who is accused of pedophilia. This is how ridiculous it has gotten.”

Later in the segment, Navarro was asked to respond to the argument that Moore did nothing wrong by making sexual advances toward a 14-year-old because Mary was purportedly a teenager when she married Joseph before giving birth to Jesus Christ.

“All I have to say to that is, ‘Oh, Jesus,'” Navarro said while rolling her eyes.

Watch the video below.