Astonished neighbors watch Detroit cops brawl each other in undercover drug sting gone wrong

Travis Gettys

13 Nov 2017 at 14:04 ET                   
Neighbor watches as Detroit police brawl (WJBK)

Police officers from two different Detroit precincts fought in an apparent turf war in an area known for drug activity.

Two officers from the 12th Precinct were posing as drug dealers Thursday when they attempted to arrest two undercover officers from the 11th Precinct after mistaking them for buyers, reported WJBK-TV.

Other officers from the 12th Precinct’s special operations team showed up to raid a nearby house, but police from the two precincts instead started fighting each other.

Witnesses said guns were drawn and punches thrown in front of startled neighbors.

“You’ve got to have to have more communication, I guess,” said one neighbor who watched the brawl. “I don’t understand what happened about that — communicate.”

The fight was recorded on one officer’s body camera, and the department’s internal affairs division is investigating the incident.

