Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Both Bush presidents bash ‘blowhard’ Donald Trump as unfit for the presidency

Tom Boggioni

04 Nov 2017 at 09:19 ET                   

According to a new book that takes a look at the presidencies of both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, neither ex-President has much to good to say about the current occupant of the White House, reports the New York Times.

In “The Last Republicans,” author Mark K. Updegrove documents misgivings the two former GOP presidents have about President Donald Trump with H.W. Bush calling Trump a “blowhard.”

According to the book, neither Bush voted for Trump, with the elder Bush saying he voted for Hillary Clinton.

Discussing Trump, the elder Bush was blunt in his assessment, saying, “I don’t like him. I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.”

He then added, Trump seems drive by “a certain ego.”

The younger Bush stated that he believes Trump came into office with no idea what he was getting himself into and said his tactics are destroying the Republican Party.

“I’m worried that I will be the last Republican president,” George W. Bush confided to to the author.

You can read the whole report here.

 

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Maher: While Trump distracts us with his ‘bullsh*t’ the ‘assh*les’ in his administration do ‘horrible things’ everyday
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+