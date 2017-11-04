Both Bush presidents bash ‘blowhard’ Donald Trump as unfit for the presidency

According to a new book that takes a look at the presidencies of both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, neither ex-President has much to good to say about the current occupant of the White House, reports the New York Times.

In “The Last Republicans,” author Mark K. Updegrove documents misgivings the two former GOP presidents have about President Donald Trump with H.W. Bush calling Trump a “blowhard.”

According to the book, neither Bush voted for Trump, with the elder Bush saying he voted for Hillary Clinton.

Discussing Trump, the elder Bush was blunt in his assessment, saying, “I don’t like him. I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.”

He then added, Trump seems drive by “a certain ego.”

The younger Bush stated that he believes Trump came into office with no idea what he was getting himself into and said his tactics are destroying the Republican Party.

“I’m worried that I will be the last Republican president,” George W. Bush confided to to the author.

