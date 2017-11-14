CNN’s David Gregory rips Trump for being ‘so insecure’ he must brag about the way Asian countries treated him

CNN's David Gregory (Photo: Screen capture)

During a panel discussion about President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia, legal analyst Jeff Toobin and political correspondent David Gregory couldn’t help but note the insecurity.

“What we see time and time again is a president of the United States, who is reacting out of tremendous insecurity,” Gregory said. “And we’ve seen this all throughout [the Russia] investigation. We also see it in the way he talks about the reception he has gotten in Asia. How he talks about it’s an unprecedented reception he has gotten. Who talks like this, other than someone who is so insecure? And that insecurity is playing itself out throughout his decision making and his reaction where he wants to now force an attorney general.”

Gregory went on to cite Trump’s anger surrounding Jeff Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation as another example of insecurity Trump has. “If you talk to former Justice Department officials who report terrible morale within the Justice Department, are enough people going to stand up to the rule of law, saying, ‘No, this is not going to happen?’ Because you have a president who is reacting in a way, who promised to put his opponent in jail during a presidential debate.”

Toobin noted that it was the kind of thing seen in authoritarian regimes, not in the United States.

“I don’t want to be Chicken Little, but this is what happens in authoritarian countries like Turkey and Russia,” Toobin said. “When a party takes power, they start criminally investigating their opponents. That’s what this is, if it happens…We’re talking about the Clinton Foundation back in the ’90s and the early part of this decade. We’re talking about Uranium One, who has already been investigated. This is a question about whether Fox News runs the Justice Department or whether the career prosecutors run the Justice Department. And, you know, that’s the issue here.”

Watch the full exchange below: