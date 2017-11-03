Colin Kaepernick may be one step closer to landing an NFL job if the latest report is true

FILE PHOTO - Sep 1, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws a pass before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick’s case continues as he believes there is collusion in the league, keeping him from signing with an NFL team. While one insider believes Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again, Kaepernick’s lawyer recently noted he believed the quarterback would sign with a team in 10 days and apparently the Houston Texans’ owner has “signed off” on working out the controversial quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury: Texans owner…