Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Colin Kaepernick may be one step closer to landing an NFL job if the latest report is true

FanBuzz

03 Nov 2017 at 07:30 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - Sep 1, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws a pass before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick’s case continues as he believes there is collusion in the league, keeping him from signing with an NFL team. While one insider believes Kaepernick will never play in the NFL again, Kaepernick’s lawyer recently noted he believed the quarterback would sign with a team in 10 days and apparently the Houston Texans’ owner has “signed off” on working out the controversial quarterback after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury: Texans owner…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump issues new Twitter demand for FBI investigation of Clinton and Dems: ‘Public deserves it!’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+