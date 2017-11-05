‘Confident’ Lies: SNL ridicules Sarah Huckabee Sanders in parody of Demi Lovato’s hit single

Aidy Bryant on SNL -- screenshot

On Saturday Night Live, cast member Aidy Bryant reprised her role as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking to the press before drifting into a fantasyland reverie that she is a famous pop star who is adored by all.

In the midst of one her rambling answers, the press secretary suddenly imagines herself in the midst of a pop number — in this case Demi Lovato’s “Confident.”

After addressing reporters on the Manafort indictment, saying,“This has nothing to do with the White House, OK? And we barely even knew these guys. They were like interns or volunteers or carnies just making their way through town, one night only,” Sanders then morphs into her music star persona, singing, “What’s wrong with being, what’s wrong with being, what’s wrong with being confident?”

Later she is forced to explain to the stunned press that she was not singing from the White House lectern.

Watch the video below via Saturday Night Live: