Conservative megachurch founder Bob Coy accused of molesting 4-year-old

Pastor Bob Smith Convocation at Liberty University in 2013 (screengrab)

A former Las Vegas strip club manager who went on to found one of the largest megachurches in Florida, has been accused of molesting a Florida girl for years — beginning when she was 4-years-old.

Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale founder, Pastor Bob Coy, forced the victim to perform oral sex, would “finger and fondle” her genitals, and would “dirty talk” to the child, the Miami New Times reported the victim told police.

“The sexual assault claims, which have never before been divulged, raise new questions about the pastor, his church, and the police who handled the case. Documents show that Coral Springs cops sat on the accusations for months before dropping the inquiry without even interviewing Coy,” the New Times reported. “His attorneys, meanwhile, persuaded a judge with deep Republican ties to seal the ex-pastor’s divorce file to protect Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale from scrutiny.”

In 2014, Pastor Bob resigned his position after “confessing to a moral failing” in his life, rumored to involve multiple affairs and addiction to pornography.

“If you’re foolish enough to go through with this story… it would hurt a lot of people,” Coy said at the Funky Biscuit nightclub in Boca Raton, which he now helps manage.

During his time at the megachurch, Pastor Bob campaigned in South Florida to reelect President George W. Bush.

The New Times explained, “Coy used his relaxed persona to sell a deeply conservative brand of Christianity. He ran gay-conversion groups and preached that all nonbelievers would go to Hell.”

Calvary’s network of 1,800 churches have allegedly had multiple pastors, staff and volunteers charged with abusing children.

“There could be other victims out there,” suggested Michael Newnham, an Oregon pastor who runs a blog critical of Calvary Chapel. “We need answers.”

“He was the rock star and cash cow of the church,” church member Douglas Henery told the Miami Herald.

Watch NBC 6 coverage of Bob Coy stepping down: