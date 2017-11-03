South Carolina cops refuse to charge woman for stabbing man accused of molesting her 13-year-old daughter

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Police in Columbia, South Carolina are refusing to press charges against a woman who stabbed a man after he reportedly molested her 13-year-old daughter Thursday night.

According to WLTX, the teen was staying with her aunt and was attacked by the aunt’s boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Alexander Bush, while she was sleeping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports that the teen then ran home to her mother — who lives in the same apartment complex — and told her what had happened.

Investigators state that the mother, whose name was withheld — went to the apartment, confronted and argued with Bush before stabbing him.

Police state that Bush will survive his stabbing wounds and will be charged with sexual misconduct involving a minor following a more thorough investigation.

