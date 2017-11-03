Quantcast

South Carolina cops refuse to charge woman for stabbing man accused of molesting her 13-year-old daughter

Tom Boggioni

03 Nov 2017 at 09:08 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Police in Columbia, South Carolina are refusing to press charges against a woman who stabbed a man after he reportedly molested her 13-year-old daughter Thursday night.

According to WLTX, the teen was staying with her aunt and was attacked by the aunt’s boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Alexander Bush, while she was sleeping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports that the teen then ran home to her mother — who lives in the same apartment complex — and told her what had happened.

Investigators state that the mother, whose name was withheld — went to the apartment, confronted and argued with Bush before stabbing him.

Police state that Bush will survive his stabbing wounds and will be charged with sexual misconduct involving a minor following a more thorough investigation.

Watch the video below via WLTX:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
