Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democratic Senator wants to see Donald Trump Jr. questioned in a public hearing

David Ferguson

12 Nov 2017 at 21:03 ET                   
Sen. Mark Warner (Photo: Flickr)

Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) said on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump, Jr. should be compelled to testify before Congress in an open hearing.

“There are still a number of individuals” who the committee would still like to speak to, Warner said. “I mean, Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s lawyer, we want to bring him back. We want to bring Donald Trump Jr. in. He’s not testified yet.”

“Kasie D.C.” host Kasie Hunt asked Warner if he thinks that hearing should be public.

“Folks out to hear his side of the story,” said Warner.

Pres. Trump has said in the past that investigation of his family is the “red line” across which he would not allow special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to proceed. Whether he will attempt to impose a similar restriction on the House and Senate’s investigations remains to be seen.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC panel rips Breitbart for attacking Roy Moore accusers: This is why women don’t come forward
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+