‘Disgusting and absurd’: Sarah Sanders fumes after black reporter asks her to clarify Trump’s view of slavery

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was again asked to clarify the administration’s position on slavery at Wednesday’s press briefing.

“What is the definition of ‘compromise’ as it relates to slavery and the Civil War?” April Ryan asked.

“Look, I’m not going to get in and re-litigate the Civil War, just like I told you yesterday, I think I’ve addressed the concerns that a lot of people had,” Sanders replied.

In fact, Sanders did not address the concerns at yesterday’s White House briefing. Sanders exited the briefing room without answering Ryan’s question, “does this administration think slavery was wrong?”

Ryan, a CNN contributor and reporter for American Urban Radio Networks, persisted in seeking an answer.

“Does this president believe slavery is wrong?” Ryan followed up.

“I think it is disgusting and absurd to suggest that anyone inside of this building would support slavery,” Sanders claimed.

Though that is exactly what many people thought White House Chief of Staff John Kelly did when he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that there were good people on “both sides” and that the Civil War was caused by an inability to compromise.

“What do you mean there was a lack of compromise?” Stephen Colbert asked during his Tuesday show. “The Civil War happened because of compromise: the Missouri Compromise, the Three-Fifths Compromise. You’re a general and you don’t know why the Civil War happened?”

The comments from Kelly are just the latest racism scandal to dog Donald Trump, who infamously claimed in August that there were “good people” among the KKK and neo-Nazi’s behind the deadly Charlottesville “Unite the Right” event.

