‘Eat it you racist snail’: Internet piles on Trump after he backs yet another failed candidate

Noor Al-Sibai 07 Nov 2017 at 20:59 ET

The Virginia gubernatorial race had barely been called in favor of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam when Twitter immediately began dogpiling on President Donald Trump for having a second candidate he’d endorsed losing their race.

Early on Election Day morning, Trump tweeted that voting for Ed Gillespie, Northam’s failed Republican opponent, would somehow eliminate both the Salvadoran gang MS-13 (which were featured prominently in one of his attack ads) and crime in general.

.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

Shortly after the election was called, however, Trump used his new 280 characters in an attempt to distance himself from the candidate he supported earlier in the day.

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Twitter, of course, couldn’t let that one go gracefully.

“Eat it you racist snail,” Late Show writer Daniel Kibblesmith tweeted.

“Hey Don, @EdWGillespie was defeated,” another user tweeted. “Your endorsement sealed it. He wouldn’t even acknowledge you. You’re toxic to @GOP candidates.”

“Gillespie lost. Everyone you endorse loses. Please do not endorse my paintings,” painter and Fishing With John star John Lurie tweeted.

Check out some of the cheekiest responses below.

October 14: "Ed Gillespie will never let you down!" November 7: "Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for." pic.twitter.com/9AseO92AJ1 — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) November 8, 2017

The best part of tonight is that Steve Bannon last minute took credit for Gillespie surge. LOL — Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) November 8, 2017

Ed Gillespie is "rallying around the Trump agenda." — former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannonhttps://t.co/oODsV1Gkaa https://t.co/IQPJrRwjug — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 8, 2017

Waiting for Trump to delete all his pro-endorsing Gillespie tweets claiming he hardly knew the guy at all. VA coffee boy. — Alice Currah (@SavorySweetLife) November 8, 2017

How long until Trump tells us he’s never even heard of Ed Gillespie? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 8, 2017

Reminder: Trump tweeted a bunch for Gillespie, just recorded a robocall that went out today for Gillespie. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 8, 2017

Trump threw his weight behind Ed Gillespie in Virginia and it's good evidence that he can't influence elections. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) November 8, 2017

At least Ed Gillespie still has his dignity. Oh wait, never mind. He sold his soul to Trumpism. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 8, 2017

Man, if Gillespie knew he was going to go down in flames like this he might not even have run as a Klan candidate. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 8, 2017

Gillespie's race borrowed heavily from the white supremacist playbook: Attacks against immigrants

Attacks against hispanics

Playing on ppls fear of "the other" That strategy lost tonight. Thank God. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) November 8, 2017

ed gillespie tearfully deleting his picture on IG with trump captioned “Met with the homie, said he rocks with the vision” — Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 8, 2017

Looks like being a one-note vicious racist isn't working out well for either Trump or Gillespie. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 8, 2017

Trump on Gillespie tomorrow pic.twitter.com/E9kkAAssSt — Mike (@mhinojosa8) November 8, 2017

Trump before Ed Gillespie lost- He embraces what I stand for. Trump after Ed Gillespie lost- He does not embrace what I stand for. pic.twitter.com/HloEf6gfTh — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 8, 2017