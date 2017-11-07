Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
‘Eat it you racist snail’: Internet piles on Trump after he backs yet another failed candidate
07 Nov 2017 at 20:59 ET
The Virginia gubernatorial race had barely been called in favor of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam when Twitter immediately began dogpiling on President Donald Trump for having a second candidate he’d endorsed losing their race.

Early on Election Day morning, Trump tweeted that voting for Ed Gillespie, Northam’s failed Republican opponent, would somehow eliminate both the Salvadoran gang MS-13 (which were featured prominently in one of his attack ads) and crime in general.

Shortly after the election was called, however, Trump used his new 280 characters in an attempt to distance himself from the candidate he supported earlier in the day.

Twitter, of course, couldn’t let that one go gracefully.

“Eat it you racist snail,” Late Show writer Daniel Kibblesmith tweeted.

“Hey Don, @EdWGillespie was defeated,” another user tweeted. “Your endorsement sealed it. He wouldn’t even acknowledge you. You’re toxic to @GOP candidates.”

“Gillespie lost. Everyone you endorse loses. Please do not endorse my paintings,” painter and Fishing With John star John Lurie tweeted.

Check out some of the cheekiest responses below.

