Elizabeth Warren admits the Democratic Party was rigged against Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren (Photo: Screen capture from Conan)

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) agreed that the Democratic Party rigged the presidential nomination against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Former DNC chair and Democratic strategist Donna Brazile made news Thursday when excerpts from her latest book were released revealing that she had proof that Hillary Clinton’s campaign took over the party with an “unethical fundraising agreement” prior to winning the 2016 primary. Brazile said that she made a promise to Sanders that she would investigate the DNC and she clearly kept her promise.

“Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House,” the excerpt in Politico revealed. “If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead. This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”

“This is a real problem,” Warren told Tapper. “But what we’ve got to do as Democrats now, we’ve got to hold this party accountable.”

She said that when chair Tom Perez first was elected as chair she met with him and encouraged him to put the party back together so that they can begin working to help Democrats, “rather than Democrats working for the party.”

“This is a test for Tom Perez,” Warren said. “And either he’s going to succeed by bringing Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders’ representatives into this process and they’re going to say ‘It’s fair, it works, we all believe it,’ or he’s going to fail. And I very much hope he succeeds. I hope for Democrats everywhere, I hope for Bernie and for all of Bernie supporters he’s going to succeed.”

When asked if she agreed that the system was rigged against Sanders, Warren said simply, “yes.”

Last week, the DNC allegedly had a “purge,” when many of the Keith Ellison/Bernie Sanders loyalists were fired from the DNC, including the only transgender member.

Watch the interview below: