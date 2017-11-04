Ex-Watergate prosecutor lists off every crime Jeff Sessions could be indicted for: ‘He’s in big trouble’

Nick Akerman -- MSNBC screenshot

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy on Saturday morning, a former Watergate prosecutor ticked off a list of crimes it appears that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may have committed that could land him in jail if he is drawn deeper into the Mueller investigation.

Addressing Sessions’ deceptive testimony before a Senate committee, attorney Nick Akerman explained to host Joy Reid that Sessions is in “big trouble.”

“Senator Al Franken (D-MN) wants to know is whether or not Sessions essentially lied under oath about whether he was aware of Russian contacts during the campaign when he sat on the very same committee and chaired the committee that George Papadopoulos sat on,” Reid began. “Do you see in this series of questions of Jeff Sessions the seeds of maybe Sessions being fired which, of course, would open the door to a non-recused attorney general who could fire Bob Mueller?”

According to Akerman, Session has other issues he may have to deal with.

“First of all, I see the seeds of Jeff Sessions possibly being indicted for perjury,” Akerman explained. “You’ve got him lying under oath before the Senate committee during his confirmation hearings, and on top of all that, it’s not just one thing, it’s not just the fact that denied meeting with any Russians when he met with [Russian diplomat] Kislyak three times. It’s not that he just denied having any knowledge about anybody in the campaign having contact with the Russians, which we now know he did because of the Papadopoulos plea. And on top of that, we have to also wonder whether or not he’s in jeopardy of being indicted for obstruction of justice by virtue of coming up with that pretext for Donald Trump to fire James Comey.”

“So he is in big trouble,” he continued. “I don’t think he will be answering these questions that Senator Franken sent him because what he says will be used against him.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: