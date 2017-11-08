Fox guest: People who mock GOP’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ tropes ‘have more in common’ with mass shooters

Former George W. Bush speechwriter Bill McGurn (Screen cap).

A guest on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday said that people who mock Republicans for sending out “thoughts and prayers” have “more in common” with mass shooters than they would like to have you believe.

Mediaite notes that Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy read out some tweets that mocked Republicans for offering “thoughts and prayers” for shooting victims — without also proposing any kind of legislative action that could help prevent future shootings — to former George W. Bush speechwriter Bill McGurn. The two agreed that the tweets showed a real disrespect for Christians in the United States.

“It seems to me that perhaps some of those tweet writers don’t quite understand the power of prayer,” Doocy said. “These people who are writing these tweets and sending these messages out are essentially mocking how people live their lives.”

McGurn then upped the ante and drew comparisons between people who mocked “thoughts and prayers” tropes and people who commit mass murder.

“In fact, in this they seem to have more in common with the shooter who, from the reports, sort of a militant atheist on Facebook, and talking about how stupid churchgoers were,” he said.

McGurn then said people mocking prayers were even more “stupid” than football players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence.

Watch the video below.