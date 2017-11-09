Fox News legal analyst: Actual victims of sexual predators are ‘very few and far between’

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin (Screengrab)

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin on Thursday spoke with Sean Hannity about sexual harassment and assault, opining that actual women who are victims of predators are “few and far between.”

Colwin and Hannity were discussing the recent allegations against Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore. According to the Washington Post, Moore attempted to engage in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30’s. He also reportedly pursued three other women between the ages of 16 and 18.

Instead of focusing on the men who engage in these acts, the Fox News host and analyst decided to focus on the women who make these allegations, and specifically, whether or not those women lie.

“Do people do it for money, do they do it for political reasons?” Hannity asked Colwin. “How come—is that more common than people would think?”

“Oh, definitely, I mean they’ll do this for–” Colwin began.

“They will lie to make money?” Hannity asked, cutting her off.

“Undoubtedly,” Colwin said. “There are individuals that come forward with these outrageous allegations.”

“And that hurts all women that are victims,” Hannity said.

“Yes,” Colwin agreed, adding that when she worked with a district attorney, she found some jurors wouldn’t believe sexual assault allegations because in their own lives “there are people that have made these accusations for money.”

“It was very pitiful to see that … You see this time and time and time again,” Colwin insisted.

“Sexual harassment, that term is coined everywhere, frankly the laws are very clear as to what it takes in order to be a violation of the law,” she continued.

“There are women people that are victims of predators!” Hannity exclaimed. “So horrible”

“Yes there are, but very few and far between,” she replied.

Watch the video below: