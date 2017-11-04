‘God you’re so screwed’: Alec Baldwin returns to SNL as Trump visiting Manafort on house arrest

Alec Baldwin and SNL's Alex Moffat as Donald Trump and Paul Manafort (Screen capture)

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” this week as President Donald Trump visiting indicted former campaign CEO Paul Manafort on house arrest.

Sweeping into Manafort’s apartment with a pair of Secret Service agents, Trump said, “Hey, Paul, I just came by to check on you.”

“Oh, of course,” said SNL cast member Alex Moffat as Manafort. “I’m embarrassed, I only wore a $10,000 casual suit.”

Trump rhapsodized that everything is so politically correct now, you can’t even call rugs “oriental.”

“Which, by the way,” he said, looking down. “These are fantastic.”

“I got a great deal. I paid a million bucks cash,” Manafort said.

“Dude, you are so screwed,” said Trump, before adjourning to the shower in case the apartment is bugged or Manafort was “wearing a wire.”

There, they were joined by Vice Pres. Mike Pence and embattled Sec. of State Jeff Sessions (Beck Bennett and Kate McKinnon).

Sessions said he was wearing “a bathing costume I got at my favorite place, the 1890s.’

Furthermore, he said, “I thought we should all get used to wearing stripes.”

Watch the video, embedded below: