GOP lawmaker: If Roy Moore sex charges are true ‘he shouldn’t be allowed to walk freely among us’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on CNN - screengrab

Speaking with CNN host Chris Cuomo, a Florida congressman expressed dismay at the allegations that the GOP nominee for an Alabama Senate seat sexually molested a 14-year-old teen in 1979, saying jail time should be on table if the allegations are true.

Thursday morning the Washington Post dropped a bombshell report that four women have come forward to say that Judge Roy Moore — the evangelical former state Supreme Court justice — made sexual overtures towards them when they were teens in the 70’s and 80’s.

While many Republican lawmakers have said that Moore should “step aside” from his U.S. Senate run if the allegations are only partly true, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Moore should face criminal charges.

“What is your take on the accusations against the nominee in Alabama, Roy Moore?” Cuomo asked. “Do you think he should step down?”

“Well, I agree with my colleague, [North Carolina Republican] Mark Meadows, who said if these allegations are true, Roy Moore has no place in the Senate and no place in the Republican Party,” Gaetz replied before playing both sides of the question. “I do think the timing is a bit curious. Roy Moore has run statewide three times, he’s won twice. Lord knows [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell put millions of dollars into opposition research against Roy Moore and we’re just learning these things now.”

“Potentially the Democrats have a great deal to gain,” he continued. “But I absolutely agree that if the allegations are true, they are hideous, they are disgusting, and Roy Moore should step aside and frankly shouldn’t be freely walking among us.”

Host Cuomo suggested there may be statute of limitations issues, before pressing Gaetz on his doubts about the women’s accusations.

“Well, when you’ve got the weight of evidence that you’re starting to see build, I think it’s very important to take the time to evaluate the veracity, to evaluate the credibility and certainly as more and more information comes out, it’s more and more troubling, Chris,” Getz remarked before later adding, “The weight of evidence here is deeply troubling.”

Watch the video below via CNN: