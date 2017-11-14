BUSTED: Voice of America reporter outed as Trump-loving Reddit user who called journalist April Ryan a ‘caged gorilla’

An angry man swinging a computer keyboard (image via Shutterstock).

Former Reddit user UncleSam4200 used to brag about being a Washington reporter and even joked that his career would be in hot water if he was ever outed, but expressed doubt that he’d ever be found out.

Now, Mediaite has revealed the former fixture on the pro-Trump subreddit r/TheDonald, is a reporter named Josh Fatzick — and is employed by Voice of America, the government’s news broadcast for Americans overseas.

Prior to deleting his account, Fatzick was a frequent user of racist, homophobic and transphobic slurs. He would “jokingly” refer to black people as “apes” and call people he disagreed with “f*ggot” and “tr*nny.”

Using information about his college, sports preferences and former employment at the right-wing Daily Caller website, Mediaite tracked Fatzick down — and discovered that he often made his bigoted posts and comments while working his taxpayer-subsidized job.

“That’s why I have a job where I can spend most of my day making mindless Reddit comments,” he reportedly admitted.

Hey y'all, meet Josh Fatzick, the Voice of America reporter who spends his work hours making racist shitposts on Reddit. VOA is funded by the government to broadcast to Americans overseas. pic.twitter.com/a2Th9AAQ7C — No Shave Noorvember (@nooralsibai) November 15, 2017

Fatzick apparently used to enjoy criticizing liberal media figures, a harkening back to his days at the Caller.

“OF F*CKING COURSE Affirmative Action April has to start screeching like a god damn caged gorilla at the first mention of African Americans,” he wrote once, referencing veteran White House correspondent April Ryan.

Discussing a segment in which a Fox News sports writer infamously began discussing breasts on CNN, Fatzick then took aim at host Brooke Baldwin’s body, claiming “she’s just mad cuz shes got itty bitty titties [sic]” and that she’s “f*cking r*tarded.”

Fatzick claimed to hate Asian women and regularly made derogatory comments about former First Lady Michelle Obama, and also made numerous sexist comments — in one instance, he called his girlfriend’s mother a “c*nt.” In another, he demanded a woman who posted a bikini selfie to “SHOW YOUR F*CKING TITS!”

Both Raw Story and Mediaite have reached out to VOA for comment about Fatzick, but have not heard back.