‘I’m actually not angry at anybody’: Trump claims he’s ‘honestly really enjoying’ himself — Mueller probe and all

Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted he’s “actually not angry at anybody,” after a series of reports indicated the president is fuming over special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into his campaign, and the indictment of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“I’m actually not angry at anybody,” Trump promised in a phone call to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker.

“I’m not under investigation, as you know,” Trump said. (Trump’s own chief of staff John Kelly on Monday conceded it’s “very distracting to the president, as it would be to any citizen, to be investigated”).

Referencing the 12-count indictment of Manafort and Manafort’s debut Rick Gates stemming from Mueller’s investigation, Trump added, “even if you look at that, there’s not even a mention of Trump in there.”

“It has nothing to do with us,” he said.

Turning to his personal assessment of his job as president, Trump told the Times he “just got fantastic poll numbers,” later adding he’s “in the office early and leave late; it’s very smooth.”

“Honestly, I’m really enjoying it,” he asserted.