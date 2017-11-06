Internet blasts Don Trump Jr. for attacking gun control before Texas victims have even been identified

Donald Trump, Jr. in an advertisement for gun silencers (image via screengrab).

The son of President Donald Trump got a lesson in politicizing tragedy Monday morning after he came out against gun control less than 24 hours after a Texas man murdered 26 churchgoers and wounded 30 more with a high-powered assault weapon.

Long before police released the names of the victims shot by Devin Patrick Kelley, Don Trump Jr. attempted to alter the conversation away from America’s gun policies that allow assault-type rifles to be easily sold over the counter — even to those with a history of violence.

Without mentioning the name of Johnnie Langendorff, who confronted Kelley and exchanged fire with him, leading to a car chase, Trump tweeted: “Psycho w illegal gun kills many taken down my law abiding citizen w gun. Which one of these would be out of the equation w more gun control?”

The internet was quick to pounce on the president’s son, who once promoted the idea of allowing gun silencers that would allow more children to take up shooting.

You can read the tweets below:

Psycho w illegal gun kills many taken down my law abiding citizen w gun. Which one of these would be out of the equation w more gun control? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2017

Tweeted by a creep who shoots other wild animals and uses his toddler as a political prop. #GTFOH. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 6, 2017

that’s not what happened, nice try, junior — Jennifer Merritt (@MerrittJennifer) November 6, 2017

Politicizing another tragedy — TEZ (@TezNyc) November 6, 2017

“Shooter died of self inflicted wound” — but whatever suits your narrative — (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) November 6, 2017

Second of all, the Ruger AR-556 was purchased LEGALLY at an Academy Sports and Outdoors store in April of 2016. — ⚜️Lynn⚜️ (@lindeeloo_who) November 6, 2017

Legal access to guns didn’t protect children from being shot in church. Y’all had your chance. It’s time for a real plan now. #GunControl — Crystal Keith (@TheNativeAngel) November 6, 2017

Except the terrorist bought the gun legally. Because elected officials refuse to pass laws making it more difficult to do so. — (((Jesse Olitzky))) (@JMOlitzky) November 6, 2017